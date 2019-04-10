PEORIA — Bradley assistant volleyball coach Jon Wong was named a recipient of the American Volleyball Coaches Association's Thirty Under 30 Award on Wednesday.

The annual award honors up-and-coming coaching talent at all levels of the sport. To qualify for the award, nominees had to be younger than 30 years old in 2018.

Wong has helped Bradley to improve overall and Missouri Valley Conference records in each of his first three seasons as an assistant coach with the Braves.

This past fall, Wong helped Bradley (24-9) to the second-largest win improvement in the nation (10 wins to 24) along with the first postseason appearance in program history. The Braves reached the second round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship.

"Jon is certainly deserving of the award and we are lucky to have him be a part of Bradley volleyball," Bradley head coach Carol Price-Torok said in a news release. "He has been instrumental in the major steps our program has taken over the last few years, highlighted by last year's historic season. His dedication to the team and our student-athletes is second-to-none and we are looking forward to him helping us continue to build on the foundation he has helped to establish."

In 2018, Bradley posted its highest win total since 2001 and the Braves were the first team in conference history to finish in the top three of the regular-season MVC standings after a last-place finish the previous year.