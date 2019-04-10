NASHVILLE, TENN. — Bradley junior Charles Jahn completed his career-best result this week in the Ryman Intercollegiate, as he tied for a third place finish in a 80-man field.

The Sperry, Iowa, native carded a career-best 3-under-par 68 in Monday's first round at Richland Country Club and followed up that opening score with a 2-over 73 to leave Tennessee with a 1-under-par total of 141. The two-day total tied for the third-lowest 36-hole tournament score in Bradley history and was the lowest 36-hole score by a Bradley player since 2013-14.

With five rounds of 1-over-par or better throughout the two-day event, BU managed a sixth place team finish among 16 teams. The result marks Jahn's second top-five finish of the 2018-19 season after he finished tied for fourth in the Zach Johnson Invitational in his home state of Iowa back in October. Bradley fell from second after day one to sixth in the final team standings.

John's was joined by Bradley teammate Michael Mounce with a top-20 finish as the Illinois State transfer made a team-high five birdies Tuesday in back-to-back rounds of 2-over-par 73.

Bradley returns to action in the Southeast region next week to play in the Old Waverly Collegiate Championship hosted by Mississippi State at nearby West Point, Miss.