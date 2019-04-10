PEKIN — The Pekin girls soccer team experienced an offensive explosion for its first Mid-Illini Conference victory of the 2019 season.

The Dragons got seven goals and 25 shots in a 7-0 win over Canton on Tuesday evening. Allie Scally found the back of the net twice and assisted on a goal from Morgan Haynes. Becca Painter took a pass from Maile Ramos for the game's third goal before the halftime break. Haynes finished the contest with a three-point outing as she assisted on the game's first goal in the seventh minute and picked up another assist in the 57th minute on Scally's second goal. Tyranie Cox got a pair of goals less than two minutes apart to complete the offensive output for the Lady Dragons.

Pekin improved its 2019 mark to 4-1-2 overall and 1-1-1 in Mid-Illini play as keeper Paige Smith and the Lady Dragons defense picked up another shutout. Pekin hasn't lost in its last four matches with wins over Canton and Galesburg (a 4-0 win on April 4) and draws against Morton and Moline.

Canton, which fell to 6-6-2 and 1-3 in Mid-Illini play this season, managed just two shots and one corner kick throughout the contest as goalkeeper Carmon Abbadusky was forced to make 18 saves to keep the score from getting any more one-sided.