EAST PEORIA — East Peoria right-handed pitchers Parker Bradford and Jonah Ziegler-Harris threw a combined no-hitter as the Raiders defeated Eureka 5-0 in a nonconference baseball game Saturday afternoon at Dave Rogers Field.

Bradford, a junior, pitched six strong innings with no walks and nine strikeouts, while sophomore Ziegler-Harris came in in relief in the seventh and struck out two batters. Bradford had his fastball in command as he threw 60 strikes over 87 total pitches. Ziegler Harris used 19 pitches, of which 14 were called for strikes.

"Parker was dialed in, and we knew all along that his potential was to do what he did today," East Peoria coach Matt Plummer said. "He hit a bunch of guys against Canton on Monday and was kind of out of sorts, so we decided to get him right back on the bump and show that, 'Hey, if you get ahead of guys, you can win.'

"But that is a really good team, and Dane (Wear) has a great group of seniors that can beat anybody, and for Parker to come out and do that, that's pretty special. Jonah pitches for the sophomores, and he was just with us this weekend because they didn't have a game, and then he comes in and finishes the no-no today. So it was pretty special for a sophomore to be a part of that."

Eureka pitcher Keegan Zimmerman threw a passed ball that scored Tristen Westbay from third base as the Raiders (5-5) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning. In the fourth inning, EP added another run when Ryan Sosnowski's double helped score Brogan Stewart. Westbay and Justin Owens each scored in the fifth as the lead was extended to 4-0.

"Off-speed has improved from the last few games. My curveball was better, and the changeup was there when I needed it today," Bradford said. "I don't think about it that much and just go out one inning at a time and get them out."

Said Ziegler-Harris: "It feels pretty good, and I didn't know how good I was going to do because I'm a sophomore, and that can get scary at times (in those situations)."

Eureka (13-3) threatened as Daniel Frank's hard hit ball to the shortstop was ruled an error in the seventh. Ziegler-Harris struck out Zimmerman and got Adam Anderson to fly out to left fielder Ryan LaHood to end the game.

Chase Ulrich (2-for-2), Stewart (2-for-3) and Sosnowski (2-for-3) each had multiple hits to lead East Peoria.

"Last night we scored 27 runs on 25 hits (against Colfax Ridgeview), and we didn't see near the pitching quality of this," Eureka coach Wear said. "We just didn't make the adjustment today, but we are a good group, and we know that. But we just didn't make the adjustment, and they threw well.

"The defensive mistakes that we made came from our offense not clicking like it normally does."

