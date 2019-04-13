ROCK ISLAND — Pekin senior Paige Arseneau won the A-flight 3200-meter run and Notre Dame finished fourth Saturday in the 14-team Rock Island ABC Invitational.

Arseneau won the top-flight 3200 by 19 seconds, crossing the finish line in a season best 11 minutes, 24.25 seconds.

Notre Dame received B-flight victories from freshman Teagan Cover in the 400 meters (1:01.94) and freshman Gillian McDaniel in the 200 (:27.78). The Irish also earned a pair of seconds in A-flight, from the 4x200 relay (season best 1:47.51) and Lexi Snyder in the shot put (season best 36-5).

Pekin, which also had a B-flight win from Lily Wagemann in the 1600 (5:44.01), placed seventh.