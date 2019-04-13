GENEVA — With just one swing of the bat, Nolan Gorman allowed the Peoria Chiefs to escape Saturday with a doubleheader split with the Kane County Cougars.

Gorman's fourth home run of the season, which came in the seventh inning of the second game, was all the scoring Peoria (4-6) needed for a 1-0 win.

Gorman's solo blast, which was his second of the series, also makes him the Midwest League leader in home runs (4), RBIs (13), hits (15), slugging (.838), OPS (1.310), total bases (33), runs scored (10) and extra-base hits (9) through 10 games of the season.

Peoria starting pitcher Diego Cordero was just one out from a complete game as he scattered five hits and two walks in a 95-pitch performance for his first win of the season.

Kane County rode the power bat of L.T. Tolbert in the first game of the doubleheader. The former University of South Carolina product provided two home runs including a grand slam in the opening inning and seven runs driven in during a 9-3 victory.

The Cougars (7-4) also got home runs from Jose Herrera and Jorge Perez as they pounced all over Peoria starter Cole Aker for all nine runs in just 3 1/3 innings. In his first two starts of the season, Aker, a 18th-round selection by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2018 draft, has surrendered 10 earned runs on just eight hits.

Both teams agreed to a pair of seven-inning doubleheader games to finish the three-game series due to impending weather coming through the Midwest today. The Chiefs will have a day off before hosting a three-game homestand against the Clinton LumberKings at Dozer Park.

THINGS TO KNOW

— A day after being activated from the seven-day injured list, Peoria's Sebastian Tabata needed just one pitch to record his first save of the season. Tabata got Kane County's No. 9 hitter David Garza to ground out back to the mound to end the second game of the doubleheader.

— Through the first 10 games of the season, Peoria owns the best offense in the Midwest League but counters that with the league's worst pitching. The Chiefs own the league's best team batting average (.284) but nearly 30 percentage points and have the most home runs (11) and league-best OPS (.803) by nearly 100 percentage points. On the flip side, Peoria's 6.07 ERA is the league worst. The Chiefs have given up nine or more runs in half of their games this season.