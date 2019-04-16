KEWANEE — Brad Swanson will be the Kewanee football coach for the 2019 fall season, said athletics director Tim Atwell.

Swanson has been a full-time driver’s education, physical education and health teacher at Galesburg since 2007.

Last season, Swanson was a varsity assistant assigned to coach the defensive line. Galesburg’s varsity was 1-8 last season under first-year coach Michael Washabaugh

Swanson previously served as coach for the freshman squad from 2008 to 2015. His duties included off-season strength and conditioning.

Swanson also has been Galesburg’s varsity softball coach since 2011. In his ninth season, he has a 94-177 record after Monday’s game.

In 2015, Swanson served as the assistant defensive line coach and assistant special teams coordinator at Monmouth College.

In 2016 and 2017, he served as the varsity defensive coordinator and varsity lines coach for the Mid-County Cooperative for Oneida and Galva.

Swanson has a bachelor’s degree from Monmouth College. He was a member of the Fighting Scots football team from 2002 to 2005. He was a first-team all-conference selection on defense and player of the year on special teams. Monmouth was 32-8 while a player there.

Swanson fills a vacancy created after the resignation of Tyler Nichols last month. Nichols went 37-49 in nine seasons with Kewanee.

Kewanee went 2-7 in each of the last two seasons.