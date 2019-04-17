Journal Star scholar-athlete of the week
SAMUEL DUNN
PEKIN SENIOR
Grade-point average: 4.0
Sports: Football — All-Mid-Illini Conference second-team linebacker, senior captain. Swimming — Senior captain
Academic honors: High honor roll, National Honor Society, National Society of High School Scholars
Favorite hobby: Playing guitar
Goals: To graduate from Illinois State University with a degree in history
Favorite sports team (other than own): Australia Wallabies
Favorite musical group: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Favorite movie: “Dunkirk”
Favorite class: German Why? It is interesting to learn about another culture, and learning a different language is a valuable skill
