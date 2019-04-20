It’s quite possible that I’m the only guy who had a worse day last Sunday than area meteorologists.

My son Andre, my wife Jeanine and I braved the unexpected heavy snowfall that hit the area on Palm Sunday and headed to Linn Lanes in Canton to bowl the Father/Son Tournament with Harley and Tim Bollinger.

We also were supposed to bowl on the same pair with Shane and Sammy Taylor. But apparently the bad weather and snowy roads were too much for them to risk heading out to Fulton County.

But we made it fine, unfortunately for me — and for Andre.

He and Harley put on quite a show all three games. Andre ended up with a 745 set on games of 268, 244 and 233, while Harley totaled 743 with games of 257, 238 and 243.

Tim Bollinger had a solid 648 set, but I was absolutely horrible. It was the worst I had ever bowled in the event — with even lower scores than anything I bowled at the USBC Open Championships in Las Vegas a few days earlier.

It’s not that I wasn’t hitting the pocket. I just couldn’t knock down 10 pins at a time. In Game 2 I left as many 10-pins (five) as Harley left in his three games.

Harley never left more than a single pin in his series, but did get away with some fortuitous carry — as he usually does in these events.

"Hey, at least he hit the head pin every time," joked his father.

But we were bowling with our sons, and it was a great — although quick because we only had four bowlers on the pair — afternoon at the lanes.

The fathers against sons competition was no contest. The youngsters blasted us by more than 300 pins. That makes the series about even over the years, but heading in the wrong direction. The dads enjoyed success early, but any advantage we had is long gone.

Even if I bowl league next year, I don’t know how much better I will do for the 2020 event. But it can’t be any worse than this year’s embarrassment. Spending the time with our sons, however, made it totally worthwhile.

DOUBLES WINNERS: The duo of Matt Schwickerath and Chris Lewicki did not need their 77 pins of handicap a game to win Saturday’s Spring Doubles tournament at Landmark Lanes.

They beat Bill Maher and Gary Strait in the title match 418-320, rolling a 341 actual for the two-game Baker-type format. That earned the Chicago-area bowlers the $1,100 top prize, while Maher and Strait split $550.

Schwickerath and Lewicki, who qualified for the top eight in fifth place, beat top qualifiers Andy Stone and Will Keiser in the semifinals (407-382), while Maher and Strait knocked off Mike Marteness and Ross Curley in a tiebreaker. The two teams that lost in the semis earned $350 each.

Stone was the high individual for the six-game qualifier, rolling a 1,341 set (223.5 average on a demanding condition) despite opening with a 137 game.

"Once I got the right ball in my hand and moved to the right part of the lane, I was OK," Stone said.

Other teams advancing to the bracket finals and earning $220 for losing their opening matches were Eddie Flanigan and Steve Taylor, Greg Wilson and Marcus Rutledge, Ernie Roberts and Lorenzo Garcia, and Brad Moore and Andre Campos.

FINAL WEEK: The Plaza Lanes team of Gary Robinson, Terry Weisenberger, Pete Burdette and Mark Stenger takes a 25-point lead over Aramark into the final week of the Bill Mastronardi/Striketown Bowl Masters league session.

The teams will close out the second half at Roxy’s Lanes in Pekin to see which team or teams join first-half champ Roxy’s Lanes in the roll-off at Plaza Lanes in Washington the following Monday.

JOHNNY CAMPOS is the Journal Star bowling columnist. He can be reached at 686-3214 or jcampos@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @JohnnyCampos59.