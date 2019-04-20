ICC sweeps doubleheader vs. Spoon River

EAST PEORIA — After scoring a one-run victory in the opening game of a doubleheader Friday, Illinois Central College baseball pounded Spoon River 18-0.

ICC (19-14, 12-6) got run-scoring hits from 10 different players in its doubleheader sweep as the Cougars won its 10th game in its last 13 attempts. ICC got a multi-RBI games from Morton High School product Vinnie Massaglia as he went 5-for-8 throughout the day.

After ICC jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the opening game, Spoon River (9-28, 4-18) got four runs in the fifth inning to tie the game. Canton native Dalton Crumley got the save by performing a scoreless ninth frame that included a strikeout.

In the five-inning blowout win, four different ICC players got extra-base hits and seven players ended the 18-0 romp with multi-RBI games. Sophomore Colton Hutt, a Washington native, got his fifth win by pitching a complete game with strikeouts.

The teams will finish the series with a game scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.