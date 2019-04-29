The 2019 NFL draft is in the books, and with free agency already mostly over with, the thing only left for fans is to wait to see what each team does with its shiny new toys . . . four-plus months from now. Ugh, that's a ways away.

Good thing that, in the meantime, we have all sorts of fantasy speculation to keep us occupied. Even if you're not ready to dive into fantasy drafts - and really, with all the options out there these days, why the heck aren't you? - it's never too soon to think about the fallout from offseason moves.

I took a look last month at the post-free agency landscape, but now we have the draft to consider, so let's consider it! Here are some notable winners and losers, with a focus on redraft rather than dynasty leagues.

WINNERS

Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders: The only RB taken in the first round, Jacobs went to Oakland with the 24th overall pick, and the fact that the team didn't wait until the 27th pick it held says something about how much it wanted the Alabama product. While he wasn't a full-time performer in the Crimson Tide's always-stacked RB depth chart, Jacobs has the size (5-10, 220 pounds) and skills to be a three-down back, and the Raiders just happen to have a job opening at that position after Marshawn Lynch's retirement. Oakland signed veteran Isaiah Crowell in free agency, but he should pose little threat if Jacobs lives up to his billing, while Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington are complementary backs.

Deshaun Watson, QB, Texans: Watson's 2018 season, in which he finished as fantasy's fourth-leading scorer, was all the more impressive given that he was operating behind one of the NFL's worst offensive lines. Houston clearly recognized that problem and worked to address it in the draft, using three of its first four picks on a pair of offensive tackles, Tytus Howard and Mac Scharping, and an athletic TE hailed for his blocking prowess, Kahale Warring. For Watson, who was sacked a league-high 62 times last year, a little more protection could go a long way toward even greater production.

N'Keal Harry, WR, Patriots and Mecole Hardman, WR, Chiefs: Rookie WRs don't often make major fantasy impacts, but these two have more potential than others drafted at their position because of their landing spots. It was anticipated that New England would take advantage of the draft's widely perceived depth at TE to grab a replacement for the retired Rob Gronkowski, but instead the team ignored that position completely while selecting a WR in the first round for the first time in the Bill Belichick era. The 6-2, 228-pound Harry could thus get a few more red-zone looks than otherwise might be expected, and he could easily step into the starting lineup across from Julian Edelman right away if (when?) Josh Gordon isn't available.

In the case of Hardman, Kansas City appeared to be preparing for the possibility of life without Tyreek Hill, whose explosiveness has been a key to the team's attack. As the draft began, Hill was facing a new round of questions about potential child-abuse allegations, and the Chiefs announced after the first round that he was barred from team activities. It didn't seem like happenstance, then, when the Chiefs spent a second-round pick on a player often compared to Hill for his speed and versatility. Hill's situation is disturbing and there's nothing positive to be taken from it. If he is suspended or released, the Chiefs will have to rework their offense, and Hardman could be a major part of that.

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Lions and Noah Fant, TE, Broncos: As noted, the draft was considered deep in quality tight end prospects, so Detroit and Denver presumably must have been exceedingly impressed with Hockenson and Fant, respectively, who both happened to play for the same Iowa program that recently produced George Kittle. As with Kittle and almost every other rookie TE, both players could take a year or more to acclimate to the NFL before making major impacts, but both are well-positioned to grab sizable roles this season if they can quickly latch on. The Lions could well feel some pressure to justify spending the eighth overall pick on Hockenson, while Fant is set to enjoy the TE-loving quarterback talents of Joe Flacco.

David Johnson, RB, Cardinals: Arizona didn't just spend the first overall pick on Heisman Trophy-winning QB Kyler Murray, whose passing statistics at Oklahoma were comparable to those of Baker Mayfield the season before, except he also ran for many more yards and touchdowns. The Cards also went on to add a trio of well-regarded WRs in Andy Isabella, Hakeem Butler and KeeSean Johnson. That should help make the team's offense, a train wreck last year that decimated Johnson's fantasy value, much more dynamic.

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Seahawks: What was bad news for Metcalf in real life could be good news in fantasy. Tabbed by some as the likely first WR to be drafted, Metcalf instead had to wait until the final pick of the second round, but in going to Seattle he not only gets one of the NFL's best QBs in Russell Wilson but a team that could have a dire need of his services. Doug Baldwin is reportedly on the verge of retirement because of an accumulation of injuries, which could have Metcalf joining Tyler Lockett as a starter. Even if Baldwin plays, the absurdly muscular Metcalf could get around the limitations of his route-running in the Seahawks' offense, which wants to pound the ball and use his speed to take deep shots, especially with Wilson's ability to extend plays.

LOSERS

Todd Gurley, RB, Rams: There were already major concerns about Gurley's possibly arthritic knee, and then Los Angeles traded up in the third round to draft Memphis's Darrell Henderson, who averaged a ridiculous 8.9 yards per carry in both 2017 and 2018. Henderson could just constitute a fairly expensive insurance policy, but his selection can't be a good sign for the Rams' confidence in Gurley's outlook.

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers: In addition to TE, this draft class was considered deep at WR, if lacking in top-end talent. Green Bay took a swing at the former position, albeit not until the third round (with Texas A&M's Jace Sternberger), but it ignored WR altogether, leaving Rodgers with almost the same pass-catching group he had last year. Outside of the stellar Davante Adams, that group was young and not particularly effective, except for aging and not particularly effective TE Jimmy Graham, but Rodgers will just have to hope for a step forward from the likes of Geronimo Allison, Equanimeous St. Brown and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. At the same time, the Packers invested heavily on defense, which might lead to an improved unit that requires less passing from its offense.

Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin, WRs, Ravens: Brown was the first WR drafted, at 25th overall, and Boykin was a third-round pick, which should help QB Lamar Jackson. Baltimore, though, still figures to have one of the most run-heavy attacks in the NFL, severely limiting opportunities for the two rookies. Brown is comparable in some ways to John Brown, a Bills WR who played for the Ravens last season and saw his numbers drop off a cliff after Jackson took over for Flacco. Another namesake, Mississippi WR A.J. Brown, also landed in an underwhelming situation after being drafted in the second round by the Titans, a ground-oriented squad with receivers set for large roles in Corey Davis and Adam Humphries.

Jordan Howard, RB, Eagles: The offseason was already off to a bad start for Howard, who was dumped by Chicago last month for a conditional sixth-round draft pick in 2020. In Philadelphia, the fourth-year player found a crowded backfield, and that was before the Eagles drafted another RB, Penn State's Miles Sanders, in the second round. In fact, Sanders was the second RB drafted, meaning that Philly should be motivated to carve out some work for him. The former backup to Saquon Barkley has far more three-down potential than Howard, who is notorious for his ineffectiveness in the passing game and may be relegated to short-yardage duties.

Non-Jacobs rookie RBs: The draft didn't play out in ideal fashion for other RBs, as many touted prospects went to teams offering murky pathways to immediate relevance. They include: David Montgomery, Bears; Devin Singletary, Bills; Damien Harris, Patriots; Alexander Mattison, Vikings; Bryce Love, Redskins; Justice Hill, Ravens; and Ryquell Armstead, Jaguars. Of that group, Montgomery likely has the best shot at landing in 2019 fantasy lineups, while Mattison could be intriguing if he becomes the clear handcuff to oft-injured Dalvin Cook.