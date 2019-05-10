O'FALLON — Pekin senior Paige Arseneau and freshman Emma Grashoff each advanced to the state finals after good showings in the Class 3A O'Fallon sectional.

Arseneau won the 3200-meter run with a time of 11 minutes, 26 seconds, while also taking second place in the 1600-meter run at 5:08.77.

Grashoff placed second in the high jump (5-1) to provide extra points for the Dragons, who finished in ninth.

Belleville West won with 101 points, while Belleville East came in second with 85. Alton (56) claimed third in the team standings.