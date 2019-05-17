EAST PEORIA — Journal Star-area athletes went the extra mile during the first day of the Illinois Elementary School Association's Class AA track and field state finals.

Yonas Wuthrich of Morton Junior High and Saniya Mathew of Dunlap Middle School each won 1600-meter state championships Friday at EastSide Centre.

Wuthrich topped the seventh-grade boys 1600 field in 4 minutes, 50.15 seconds — just ahead of Morton JHS teammate Joshua Weeks (4:43.02). Mathew topped the girls eighth-grade 1600 field in 5:16.40.

Plamedi Nseka of Galesburg Churchill also won a state title, topping the boys' seventh-grade 400 field in :53.4.

A pair of area girls earned runner-up finishes in the seventh-grade meet: Malayia Higgins of Pekin Broadmoor (high jump) and Teagan Sullivan of Dunlap Valley Middle School (long jump).

Kaden Feagin of Arthur set the all-time long jump mark, earning the boys eighth-grade title with a leap of 21-10. He surpassed the mark of 21-8, set in 1999 by Ademola Adeniji of Springfield Washington.

Ann Wirth of Geneseo Middle School set girls eighth-grade marks in winning titles in the high jump (5-5) and long jump (18-71/4).