NORMAL — Illinois Central College's baseball season ended Saturday with a 13-4 loss to Lewis & Clark in a Region 24 tournament elimination game at the Corn Crib.

Lewis & Clark scored four times in the first inning, then plated four more runs in the third for an 8-3 lead. The Trailblazers got home runs from Blake Vandiver, Chris Iazzetta and Ashton Virgil-Smith, who also tripled.

Iazzetta and Virgil-Smith drove in four runs apiece.

ICC was limited to five hits by Conner Pinsker. Ben Hopkins and Vinnie Massaglila had two hits apiece for the Cougars, and Massaglia had three RBIs.