CHARLESTON — A splash of silver and a dash of bronze highlighted the Journal Star area Class 2A and 3A contingent at the IHSA girls track and field state finals Saturday at O'Brien Field.

On a day where no area champions were crowned, Metamora junior high jumper Carly Tucker and the Notre Dame 4x400-meter relay provided the splash of silver.

Senior Grace Nogaj, sophomore Maddi Cave, freshman Aliza Welker and freshman Teagan Cover wrapped up the meet in style with a school-record 4 minute, 2.44 second clocking for second place in the 4x400. The Irish were only behind a near 2A record from team champion East St. Louis (3:52.96).

“It’s amazing,” said Nogaj. “We’re here today for our coach Sean Gillen, who passed away. We’ve been trying to make this last bit of season count for him. I’m so proud of my team. It’s the best way I could have ever asked to go out my last year of high school sports.”

The Irish also moved up two spots from prelims to finish fifth in the 4x200. And junior Lucy Czirjak earned a ninth-place medal in the triple jump (36-1 ¾).

Tucker came in with a personal best of 5 feet, 6 inches in the high jump. But the Redbird junior cleared 5-6 and 5-7 on her first attempt, before finishing second at a personal best 5-8. She was only bettered by three-time state champ Diamonasia Taylor of Urbana, who set a 2A record at 5-11.

“I was really nervous coming into today, because my jump at sectionals wasn't very good,” Tucker said. “I was feeling good. I was feeling springy.”

Morton senior Aspen Gordon provided one of the dashes of bronze with a third in the 3200 meters in 11:11.17, while teammate Meagan Moreno ended sixth in 11:40.13.

Gordon stayed right with eventual fourth-place finisher Lydia Roller of Staunton for most of the race, before champion Jordan Harmon of Tolono Unity and (11:09.06) and runner-up Olivia Rosenstein of Urbana charged past on the final lap.

“It was hot, it's windy but we're all doing it so that's no excuse,” said Gordon, who was seeded first after sectionals. “I just didn't have it in the end, but everybody did great in this weather. I'm very proud of how Meagan and I ended up doing. It was our goal to medal at state together by the end of our senior year and we did.”

Moreno placed sixth, despite pulling an abdominal muscle two days before the finals.

Gordon added a fourth in the 1600, in 5:13.12, with freshman teammate Emma Skinner coming in sixth (5:14.40), behind prelim leader and champ freshman Lianna Shurtz of Aurora Rosary (5:09.07)

Eureka opened the track with a third in the 4x800. The Hornets were top seeded coming in, after a blistering 9:43.28 in prelims. But Normal U-High powered to the title Saturday in 9:41.81, with Dixon second and Eureka finishing in 9:48.41.

“That's not what we wanted, but it's still great and there's a lot of girls who would love to be third place,” said senior anchor Emma Argo.

Argo was joined by senior Courtney Heffren, sophomore Alexi Fogo and senior Tessa Wiegand.

“It was great to see everyone fight,” Heffren said. “Even though we aren't in the position we wanted, everyone still gave their all.”

Richwoods junior Seven Hicks, making her 2A debut, ran to a third in the 100 with a season-best :12.01.

“I was pushing for an 11.9 today, but it was good,” Hicks said.

Richwoods junior Alix Rule tied a Journal Star area all-time best with a 12-0 for fourth in the pole vault.

“That was my goal and also to medal,” Rule said of the 12-0. “My form has been kinda bad all season and I just had to pull it all together for the most important meet.”

Richwoods added an eighth in the 4x100.

Class 3A

In its first meet in 3A, Dunlap ran to a fourth-place medal in the 4x100 (:48.45) and senior Kiara Pauli upped her career medal total to 13 with a fourth in the 100 and sixth in the 200.

Pauli just missed an area record with an area-best :11.95 in the 100, before going :24.66 in the 200.

“I have waited my whole high school career to get an 11 and I get it my last year at state,” Pauli said. “It's amazing. I'm so proud of myself.”

A complete list of area state medalist can be found on Scoreboard, Page C4-5.

Stan Morris can be reached at 686-3214 or smorris@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @stanmorrispjs