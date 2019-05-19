The Dunlap baseball team earned its first Mid-Illini Conference title in school history with a victory over Class 3A defending champion Morton earlier this week, which is just the momentum the Eagles needed heading into the postseason.

Dunlap (23-5, 13-1) claimed the 7-3 road win over the Potters with a strong pitching performance from Illinois commit Andrew Pogue. Pogue went five innings, allowing no runs on two hits with seven strikeouts and John Day continued his dominance in relief by closing out the seventh with two strikeouts.

Jackson Chatterton, Jack Barham, Myles Burke, Taylor Catton and Eric Tilly had two hits each. Day and Barham led the way by each driving in two runs for the Eagles, which finished with 13 hits. Dunlap kept bats hot and swept the season-series with Morton by defeating the Potters 2-0 on Wednesday afternoon.

"Winning the Mid-Illini is a huge accomplishment," Dunlap coach Rod Hatch said. "I strongly believe that it’s one of the best conferences in the state, and every game is a grind. Our team has played well together all season, and their hard work has paid off. I couldn’t be prouder of this team at this moment. We hope to continue playing well, and achieving this goal is a definite boost of energy for us."

Hatch has a very deep lineup and solid pitching rotation, which should make his team one of the teams to beat. Second-seeded Dunlap will be playing in its own regional at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Eagles will face the winner of Monday's quarterfinal game between Richwoods and Canton.

"As we’ve emphasized all season, we’ll strive to continue playing together and for each other," Hatch said. "From Day 1, team chemistry has been a major contributing factor to our success. We stress to each player to understand his individual ability and play within himself in a way that the entire team benefits. We have to focus on what we can control, and not worry about the things we can’t. As long as we combine our strengths, and minimize mistakes, we give ourselves a solid chance to win."

