EAST PEORIA — Journal Star-area athletes claimed titles in eight events this weekend at the Class AA IESA state track and field meet at EastSide Centre.

Washington Middle School's Zac Heuermann won the 7AA boys high jump at 5 feet, 6 inches and was third in the 110 hurdles.

Galesburg Churchill's Plamedi Nseka was a double winner on the weekend, capturing the 7AA 200 in 24.11 seconds after a 400 title on Friday.

In 8AA boys, Isaac Coursey of Macomb won the high jump, clearing 5-9, and Drew Tucker of Metamora Grade School was second with the same height. East Peoria Central's Gabe Ziegler-Harris was runner-up in the 100 (:11.83) and 200 (:23.12).

On the girls side in Class 8AA, Jaela Pierson of Dunlap Middle School won the 200 in :25.96, ahead of Peoria Washington's Mia Jackson (:26.30).

Kailani Egli of Metamora Grade School won the 8AA pole vault, clearing 10-6. Cambria Geyer of Tremont was second in the 100 hurdles (:15.21). On Friday, Saniya Mathew of Dunlap Middle School won the 8AA 1600 in 5:16.40.

Back in boys 7AA, Yonas Wuthrich of Morton Junior High finished second in the 800 in 2:11.65, and the Morton 4x400 relay was second (3:55.62). Wuthrich won the 1600 title on Friday.