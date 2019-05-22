APPLETON, WIS. — The Peoria Chiefs dropped two games to Wisconsin Timber Rattlers as part of a doubleheader Tuesday night at Fox Cities Stadium. Peoria fell 12-8 in the first game and lost 2-1 in the nightcap.

In the first game, Wisconsin plated three runs in the first and three runs in the second inning to grab a 6-0 lead. Brady Whalen doubled to left field scoring Wadye Ynfante and Nolan Gorman as Peoria cut the deficit to 6-2 in the top of the sixth. But in the bottom of the sixth, Jesus Lujano singled home Gabriel Garcia and Brice Turang as the Timber Rattlers (20-23) pushed the lead to 8-2.

The Chiefs (19-25) fell behind 12-2 in the top of the seventh, but would rally for six runs. Gorman ripped a single to left field as Alexis Wilson scored cutting the Peoria deficit to 12-3. Whalen singled in Jhon Torres and Ynfante as the deficit was trimmed to 12-5. Leandro Cedeno brought home Gorman and Whalen with a double to left field making the score 12-7. Josh Shaw grounded out, but Cedeno came across home to score as Peoria cut its deficit to 12-8.

In the second game, Whalen grounded out to second base, but it brought home Brandon Riley as Peoria grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Unfortunately, that would be their only run of the game.

David Fry singled to center field, which brought home Turang as Wisconsin tied the game at 1-1 in the sixth. Fry answered again in the bottom of the eighth when his single to left field brought in Connor McVey for the game-winning run.

Wednesday's game



Peoria Chiefs vs. Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

6:35 p.m. Wednesday, Fox Cities Stadium

Probable pitchers: Peoria, LHP Colin Schmid (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Wisconsin, RHP Aaron Ashby (2-1, 4.19 ERA)