BRIMFIELD — Two-out hits made life very easy for Tremont.

The Turks cruised to a 10-2 softball victory over Quincy Notre Dame at the Class 2A Brimfield Sectional semifinal on Wednesday afternoon. Six of Tremont’s runs came with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

“It started at the bottom of the order,” said coach Brian Patterson, whose team plays the winner of the 4:30 p.m. Thursday semifinal between Taylor Ridge Rockridge (29-6) and Midwest Central (19-10) at 4:30 p.m. Friday. “We’re a great hitting team up and down the lineup, so any time we get rolling … it can get very contagious.

“We put a lot of runs up in a big quick hurry.”

No. 8 hitter Becca Olson started the hit parade with a run-scoring single to left. Jenna Getz’s two-run single followed and Paige McAllister added an RBI single for an 8-1 lead.

“Once we get a hit and we have our intensity way up, that we can just build off each other and then once we do that, we just start racking up hits,” Olson said.

Hannah Nguyen wrapped up the offensive output when she roped a 2-1 pitch to left-center field to score Getz and McAllister.

“I think it’s a big part (of our confidence) when someone leads it off,” Getz said, “because then it gets the whole team up and we’re all confident in ourselves.”

McAllister (15-4) then went to work in the circle. The sophomore fanned 14, walked four and surrendered just four hits.

She retired the final four batters she faced via strikeout, giving her 40 for the postseason. Her own teammates want no part of stepping into the box against McAllister.

“To be honest, I’m glad she’s on my team,” Tremont sophomore shortstop Abigail Getz said. “I would not want to face her because I’ve had to do live batting against her and it’s terrifying.”

Trailing 3-0 in the top of the fourth inning, QND (25-8) appeared to be poised to get right back into the game. The Raiders loaded the bases with no outs but managed just one hit in the inning.

Kassidy Kenning’s RBI single to right provided the sole score for the Raiders in the frame. They left six runners on base.

“It was a huge missed opportunity,” QND coach Eric Orne said. “We weren’t aggressive on the bases and we also just didn’t get a lot of clutch at-bats.”

Olson (2-for-4), Nguyen (2-for-4) and McAllister (2-for-4) lead the Turks' 11-hit attack. Hillary Mason and Addison Lane also drove in runs.

Class 1A

WILLIAMSFIELD – Addie Welsh’s two-out, two-run triple helped lift Illini Bluffs to a 7-1 semifinal win over Princeville at the Class 1A Williamsfield Sectional.

The Tigers (21-5) face Lewistown (23-7) at 6 p.m. Thursday in the sectional final. Lewistown beat ROWVA/Williamsfield (17-14) 10-2 behind Sydney Shaeffer (triple, three RBIs), Macy Mikulich (2-for-3, double, three RBIs) and Kate Hampton (eight strikeouts).

Welsh came to the plate with the game tied at 1-1 and two outs, having Tinley Beecham on second and Hannah Hicks on first. Both Beecham and Hicks scored when Welsh ripped a 1-2 pitch to left field for a 3-1 lead.

IB, which beat Princeville (17-16) 13-2 in five innings on May 4 at the Washington Round Robin, went ahead 1-0 in the top of the first as Welsh scored on an error. The Lady Princes responded by plating a run after three successive singles capped by Julieanne Kielion putting a groundball into center field.

Adam Duvall can be reached at 686-3214 or aduvall@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @AdamDuvall.