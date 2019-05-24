PEORIA — The Maple Lanes team stepped on the gas early on Thursday night and survived a late 300 by the opposing team to win the men’s division in the Journal Star Tournament of Champions.

Behind an opening 1,184 team game, Maple Lanes (Maple Thursday Nite Junior) claimed the title with a 3,273-3,148 decision over Gasshouse Gang (Landmark Pleasure Mixers).

In the other finals at Landmark Lanes, Mind in the Gutter (Mt. Hawley Saturday Nite Mixed) won the mixed division, 2,292-2,174 over Lickered Up (Landmark Pleasure Mixers), and Fantastic 4 (Landmark Mark V) beat Pin Ups (St. Boniface Mothers Club), 2,093-1,953, to win the women’s division.

Leadoff bowler Joyce Michelletti, bowling off a 159 average, opened the night with a 235 game, her son, Kevin Audi, added a 245 and anchorman Brian Reeves a 244 to give Maple Lanes an early 206-pin lead over Gasshouse Gang.

Audi added a 257 in Game 2, when Maple Lanes, which was getting 65 pins of handicap a game, increased its lead to 217 going into Game 3.

Gasshouse Gang, which had beaten another Maple Lanes team by two pins in the round of eight, got a 300 game by anchor bowler Joe Hinkle and won the last game, 1,114-1,022, to close the gap. But it was not enough.

Reeves (707 series) also started the final game with nine straight strikes, but left a 10-pin in the 10th and missed it for a closing 267 game.

“Not bad for an old team that bowls once a week in a little wood-lane house,” said Micheletti, who finished with a 580 set. “We never expected to even get this far. But we had fun.

“We came in and everybody held everybody up.”

Audi, subbing for Jerry Bundy, finished with a 686, Gary Schacherbauer added 583 and Jim Micheletti 522.

“Bundy couldn’t make it tonight because he was on the Honor Flight,” Joyce Micheletti said.

Hinkle, who finished with a 738 series, said it was tough to overcome the big deficit against Maple Lanes.

“They jumped out to a big lead, and it’s hard to come back mentally, I guess,” he said. “We were beating ourselves up.”

His twin brother, John, who had back-to-back 300s earlier in the tournament, finished with a 698 and leadoff bowler Shane Hamilton 700 for Gasshouse Gang.

Mixed division

The Mind in the Gutter team got off to a slow start, but put the title away with a big last game.

Anchor bowler Ken Eyer closed out a 660 set with a 256 game, leadoff bowler Charmagne Berchtold added 211, Brian Peters 199 and Sarah Peters 138 (right at her average) in Game 3 to break open a close match.

Eyer, bowling off a 189 average, had to overcame a slight knee injury he suffered at work earlier in the day.

“I drive a truck, and I slipped on some rocks when I was getting out of the truck,” he said. “Then I stuck on my first shot tonight, and ended up taking just two practice shots.”

It was the third T of C title for Berchtold, but first in the mixed division. She got off to a slow start with a 148, but eventually started striking by changing her target and getting a tip from her husband, Tom.

“I kept moving right until I found it the second game (182),” she said. “Then Tom goes, ‘Char, you’re slowing down.’ So the third game I kept my speed up.”

Women’s division

The title match pitted Sherrie Woodcock of the Fantastic 4 team against her mother, Peoria hall of famer Sharon Bailey of Pin Ups.

“There’s going to be hell to pay down the road,” said Woodcock, who finished with a 432 series. “If she has won one before, it was a long time ago.”

Bailey, who led her team with a 446 set, did win a women’s title a few years ago, and has now finished second twice.

"That's OK. I've just sent my daughter a text to let her know she's out of the will," Bailey joked.

Jeanie Simmons led Fantastic 4 with a 498 and Denise Brown added 475, while Erica Phelps and Alice Pollard both totaled 344.

It was the first T of C title for Pollard, who’s son, Vince, won a men’s title two year ago.

“Momma got one this year, and her son didn’t,” she said.

Johnny Campos