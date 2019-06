PEORIA — Jason Wagner won the 40-lap Joe Wagner Memorial Race for Modifieds on Saturday at Peoria Speedway and the $2,100 top prize.

In Late Models, Todd Bennett took the 30-lap feature while in the Crate Modified class, Michael Mennel was the 15-lap winner.

Austin Simpson won the 15-lap Street Stock event and Jimmy Dutlinger captured the Hornets race.