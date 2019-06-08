KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Adalberto Mondesi had three hits and two RBIs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 6-4 Friday night to end a six-game losing streak.

Mondesi's third hit, an RBI single with two outs in the seventh, scored Whit Merrifield to make it 5-4. Mondesi had hits in three straight at-bats to end an 0-for-11 skid. He also scored on Jorge Soler's RBI double to make it 6-4.

After Homer Bailey pitched six-plus innings of three-run ball, Brad Boxberger (1-3) allowed a run in the seventh but still got his first victory in 26 appearances. Ian Kennedy pitched the ninth for his fourth save in six chances.

Jace Fry (1-2) took the loss.

Ivan Nova allowed four runs in 5 1/3 innings with six hits and a season-high six strikeouts.

James McCann put Chicago up 2-0 with a two-run double in the third, but Kansas City got one back in the bottom of the inning on Whit Merrifield's RBI single.

Merrifield sparked a three-run sixth with a leadoff infield single. Alex Gordon singled against the shift and Mondesi tied it with a double to right. Nova then walked O'Hearn, snapping a streak of four straight strikeouts for O'Hearn, and Nova was done.

Cheslor Cuthbert ripped a single into right, scoring Gordon and Mondesi to give Kansas City a 4-2 lead. He has hit safely in all seven games since being called up May 31.

Tim Anderson chased Bailey with a leadoff double in the seventh and later scored on a fielder's choice, and Yoan Moncada added an RBI double to tie it at 4.