The St. Louis Blues were trying to put their name on the Stanley Cup as they went into Game 6 of their series against Boston with a chance to finish off a championship on Sunday night.

The Peoria Rivermen will add to their names on the Stanley Cup, too.

The 38-year Peoria franchise has nine former players etched on the Stanley Cup.

A 10th player, the late goaltender, Michel "Bunny" Larocque, played for the Rivermen after his NHL career was over, his name already on the Stanley Cup four times with Montreal (1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) when he arrived in Peoria.

Another four ex-Rivermen have a chance to make it as the Blues roster included ex-Peoria players Jaden Schwartz, Alex Pietrangelo, Jordan Binnington and Jake Allen on Sunday. St. Louis lost that Game 6 duel to Boston and will now head to the road for a decisive Game 7.

It's a proud piece of Peoria's professional hockey history, to have guys who played here and later went on to reach the NHL and earn a place for their name on what I think is the greatest trophy in sports.

Those former Rivermen include defenseman Ian Cole (Pittsburgh in 2016 and 2017), center Lars Eller (Washington in 2018), enforcer Todd Ewen (Montreal in 1993) and defenseman Bret Hedican (Carolina in 2006).

There is also center Tony Hrkac (Dallas in 1999), defenseman Lyle Odelein (Montreal in 1993), defenseman Gordie Roberts (Pittsburgh in 1991 and 1992), winger Warren Rychel (Colorado in 1996) and center Mike Zigomanis (Pittsburgh in 2009).

The NHL has strict criteria for whose names can be etched on the Cup, and there is a limit. Not everyone who is part of a championship team gets their name included.

The guys listed here are actually etched right on it, the highest honor one can achieve in the game.

Former Rivermen winger David Backes is on the Boston side in this series. So regardless of who ends up winning the series, the Rivermen will add to their presence on the Stanley Cup.

That's all for Cleve in the Eve on Sunday, June 9, 2019.

Here's your sports quote of the day:

"All the people that come out and show their support and their pride for your accomplishments, I think it really reminds you that without people you don't ever to get to live that dream. To play in the NHL is one thing, but to win the Stanley Cup and come back and share it with everyone is another thing."

— Jonathan Toews

