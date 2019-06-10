CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four-time NBA champion Tony Parker announced Monday he's retiring after 18 seasons.

The 37-year-old guard said on Twitter it was an emotional decision. Parker played 17 seasons for the San Antonio Spurs and made the postseason every year of his career before joining the Hornets last season and missing the playoffs. He was selected to the All-Star team six times and was named second-team All-NBA three times.

"It's with a lot of emotion that I retire from basketball, it was an incredible journey!" Parker tweeted. "Even in my wildest dreams, I never thought I would live all those unbelievable moments with the NBA and the French National Team. Thank you for everything!"

Parker started 1,151 games regular season games and averaged 15.5 points and 5.6 assists per game. He also played in 226 playoffs games, averaging 17.9 points and 5.1 assists per game.

He won NBA titles with the Spurs in 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014. He was named NBA Finals MVP in 2007.

Parker had one year left on his contract with the Hornets, but was not a major part of Charlotte's rotation late last season.

Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak congratulated Parker on a "remarkable career" in a release.

"His impact on the game of basketball and the path he laid out for international stars have no equal," Kupchak said. "I'm grateful for the year he spent with us here in Charlotte and we wish him the best as he moves on to the next chapter of his life."

Hornets coach James Borrego said Parker is a Hall of Famer.

"I have never known the NBA without Tony as a part of it and I'll truly miss him," Borrego said. "Tony's leadership, his presence and his dedication to winning made an impact on shaping me and I'll always be appreciative of him. I know our organization in Charlotte is grateful for what he brought to us in our year together. I wish him nothing but the best as he moves on to retirement."

A member of the French National team, Parker was the FIBA Europe Player of the year in 2013 and 2014 and the league's top scorer in 2011 and 2013.





