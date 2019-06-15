PEORIA — Runners and spectators waited for almost two hours on a wet and rainy morning at the Peoria riverfront for the annual award ceremony on Saturday following the 46th annual Steamboat Classic.

But no awards were handed out because of a technical glitch with the Chronotrack race timing system.

Instead, the award plaques for the top 10 finishers in each age group and the top 10 overall finishers in the 4-mile and 15K races will be mailed to them, once the times have been pulled from the video footage of the race and are official.

“The recording system was down,” said Leo Vandervlugt, one of the race volunteers. “The good part is that it’s not all lost. We can retrieve it, but we need to go to a dry place, and they have to go to the ShaZam office. But we can’t wait in the rain here. We'll mail out the plaques.”

Vandervlugt said it was the first time it had rained during the race in 12 years.

"We were worried that five minutes before 7 (a.m.) there would be a lightning strike and we wouldn’t be able to start the race,” race director Philip Lockwood said. “But all things considered, things went pretty well.”

STREAK CONTINUES IN COMFORT: Steamboat Hall of Fame member Mel Schriefer stayed dry during this year’s Steamboat Classic.

The Steamboat Hall of Fame member (2008) was in the pace truck at this year’s event, riding next to driver Andrew Lockwood, the brother of race director Philip Lockwood.

“I ran the first 30, and I’ve been to all the rest of them,” said Schriefer, a month shy of his 91st birthday. “But I’ll ride in the pace car today.”

After running in the first 30 Steamboat events, Schriefer has been sidelined because of bad knees.

FIGHTING ON: A dozen Peoria firefighters once again ran the 4-mile race together, this time only in partial gear because of the rain.

"We've been doing it since 9/11," said retired firefighter Marty Baker. "It's a tribute to the 343 we lost. Hopefully, we'll continue to do it."