FIRST TEAM

Kaelyn Leverson, Jr., P, Olympia: Named all-Illini Prairie Conference second-team and second-team Illinois Coaches Association all-state. Went 22-8 with 228 strikeouts and a 1.82 ERA in 200.2 innings and hit .248 with six doubles, a home run, four runs and 22 RBIs for the Spartans (27-9), who finished fourth in Class 2A.

Emma Crowley, Jr., C, Notre Dame: Named all-Big 12 Conference first-team and first-team ICA all-state. Hit .540 with 11 doubles, one triple, 10 home runs, 37 RBIs and 14 runs for the Irish (22-7), who finished as a Class 3A regional finalist.

Hannah Nguyen, Sr., 1B, Tremont: Named unanimous all-Heart of Illinois Conference first-team and second-team ICA all-state. Hit .466 with six doubles, two triples, 37 RBIs and 12 runs for the Turks (19-5), who finished as a Class 2A sectional finalist.

Addie Welsh, Soph., 2B, Illini Bluffs: Named all-Tomahawk Conference first-team and third-team ICA all-state. Hit .400 with four doubles, five triples, two home runs, 24 RBIs and 38 runs for the Tigers (24-6), who finished as the Class 1A state runner-up.

Kierston McCoy, Fr., 3B, Illini Bluffs: Named all-Tomahawk Conference first-team and second-team ICA all-state. Hit .426 with nine doubles, one triple, 30 RBIs and 24 runs, while going 8-1 with 114 strikeouts and 1.43 ERA in 97.2 innings for the Tigers (24-6), who finished as the Class 1A state runner-up.

Andrea Sampson, Sr., SS, Galesburg: Named all-Western Big 6 Conference first-team and first-team ICA all-state. Hit .463 with 14 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 37 RBIs and 32 runs for the Silver Streaks (18-17-1), who finished as a Class 3A sectional semifinalist.

Monique Hoosen, Jr., OF, East Peoria: Named all-Mid-Illini Conference first-team and second-team ICA all-state. Hit .411 with eight doubles, three triples, 13 home runs, 41 RBIs and 44 runs for the Raiders (25-7), who finished as a Class 3A regional semifinalist.

Kayana Diederich, Sr., OF, Washington: Named all-Mid-Illini Conference first-team and second-team ICA all-state. Hit .368 with 14 doubles, one triple, six home runs, 30 RBIs and 31 runs, while going 11-2 with 127 strikeouts and a 2.46 ERA in 122.1 innings for the Panthers (25-10), who finished as a Class 3A regional semifinalist.

Blair Jacobus, Jr., OF, Canton: Named all-Mid-Illini Conference first-team and third-team ICA all-state. Hit .382 with four doubles, a triple, one home run, 21 RBIs and 26 runs, while going 14-8 with 150 strikeouts and a 2.49 ERA in 147 innings for the Little Giants (20-11), who finished as a Class 3A sectional semifinalist.

Haley Wallace, Soph., UT, Brimfield/Elmwood: Named unanimous all-Prairieland Conference first-team and first-team ICA all-state. Hit .526 with 12 doubles, 11 triples, nine home runs, 38 RBIs and 51 runs, while going 15-2 with 163 strikeouts and a 1.58 ERA in 106.2 innings for the Indians (28-8), who finished as a Class 2A regional finalist.

HONORABLE MENTION

Eden Bushnell, Sr., P, Notre Dame; Hanna Hicks, Jr., SS, Illini Bluffs; Emma Lane, Jr., P, Princeville; Montana Ledbetter, Sr. 1B/P, Brimfield/Elmwood; Paige McAllister, Soph., P, Tremont; Kiersten Osborne, Fr. P, East Peoria; Quinn Pallardy, Sr., SS, Notre Dame; Sydney Shaeffer, Jr., C, Lewistown; Randilyn Smith, Jr., 1B/C, Limestone; Jacy Watts, Soph., C Midwest Central.