PEORIA — Racing fans in Peoria got a taste of championship pedigree on Thursday.

The 2009 stock car of NASCAR driver Kyle Busch was parked outside the HyVee grocery store in Sheridan Village on Thursday afternoon.

It was the first of four Illinois stops for the car and merchandise hauler, which were scheduled to set up Friday at HyVee in Bloomington, Saturday in Macomb and Sunday in Springfield. Also as part of the exhibit was a race simulator.

The car is set to return to Peoria in late October as part of a Halloween campaign. It is scheduled to be parked at both Schnucks and the HyVee at Grand Prairie.