Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer, David Price struck out nine and the Red Sox beat the White Sox 6-3 Tuesday on a rainy night at Fenway Park.

The start of the game was delayed 24 minutes because of rain, which continued to fall heavily at times through the first five innings. The slick conditions may have contributed to a frightening moment in the fifth inning when Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson sprained his right ankle on a fielding play. Anderson was carried off the field on the shoulders of manager Rick Renteria and a trainer.

The rain's effects were apparent throughout the night, leading to funny hops skipping off the wet field and a bat flying into the stands after it slipped out of Boston catcher Christian Vazquez. A fan caught the bat and was not injured. Anderson was clearly hurt, although the White Sox would say later that X-rays were negative and Anderson was out with a sprain.

Price (5-2) worked through the conditions for six innings, holding Chicago to three runs on eight hits. Brandon Workman pitched the ninth for his third save.

Jose Ruiz (0-1) took the loss after allowing Bogaerts' two-run shot in the fifth, breaking a 3-all tie.

Rafael Devers was 4-for-4 with an RBI for Boston. He led off the fifth with his second double of the game and Bogaerts followed with a drive out to center. The celebration was interrupted a few minutes later when Anderson was hurt while throwing out J.D. Martinez.

Jon Jay was 3-for-4 for Chicago and Anderson had a pair of hits before his injury.

Vazquez extended his career-high hitting streak to 11 games with a two-run single in the third, tying it at 3-all.

Eduardo Nunez drove in a run for Boston with a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Carson Fulmer was Chicago's "opener," getting his first start of the season and pitching two innings. Fulmer allowed one unearned run on two hits and a walk, striking out three.