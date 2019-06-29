A Chicago-area organization is addressing the shortage of high school and youth league officials by offering free classes toward earning an IHSA officiating license.

With the blessing of the Illinois High School Association, the Inter-Athletic Council of Officials (www.iaco-official-org) will offer a six-week course to train football officials beginning July 8 at eight suburban Chicago locations.

The classes are held each Tuesday until Aug. 13 from 7-9 p.m. Registration can be done online.

Besides not charging for the classes, the IACO is offering an IHSA license fee discount for new IHSA officials from $70 to $35. Already licensed officials are welcome to attend the classes to enhance their skills.

Officials are needed in other sports as well. Basketball training starts in late summer and classes for baseball and softball occur in mid-winter. Check the website for details.

“The shortage is becoming serious and our classes are definitely helping,” said IACO recruitment chair Gary Grohovena.

Grohovena believes the shortage is related to the drop in interest of participating athletes. He cited a 2015 report that deemed 37 percent of kids nationwide “inactive.”

“Some sports are affected more, depending on the area,” he said. “In Illinois, baseball and softball have a big shortage, football has started to experience a problem and soccer and wrestling are also short of officials.”

Another issue is the average age of current officials is approaching 50, Grohovena said.

Even though the IHSA has lowered the age to become a licensed sports official to 17 “those of younger ages do not seem as interested in sports officiating as the previous generation.”

Other than being at least 17 years old, there are no prerequisites to becoming a high school sports official. Women can work football and men can do girls basketball and softball.

“You can work around your life and work schedule by setting an availability calender,” Grohovena said. “Sports like baseball and softball you can literally officiate every day of the week. Football tends to be Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.”

Participants will be prepared to officiate games as soon as the respective sport season begins, Grohovena said.

Tentative class locations for football are Bremen High School in Midlothian, Plainfield Central High School, Lisle Park District, Elmwood Park High School, Haas Park in Chicago, Libertyville High School, Kishwaukee College in Malta and Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Palatine.

Consult the website (www.iaco-official.org) for more information.

