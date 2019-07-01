PEORIA — The Peoria Chiefs gave up three runs in the second inning and never recovered on Monday against the Burlington Bees.

The Chiefs got a run-scoring single from All-Star Brady Whalen in the fifth inning, but it was not enough to keep Peoria from a 4-1 loss before 1,359 at Dozer Park.

The Chiefs have lost seven of their last eight.

Burlington's three-run second inning was set up on a single by Harrison Wenson and a walk to Francisco Del Valle.

Both moved up on a balk by Chiefs starter Colin Schmid. Wenson scored on a ground out, and then Del Valle scored on a passed ball. Schmid then walked the bases loaded and yielded another run-scoring ground out.

ANGEL ON THE MOUND: The baseball world was stunned Monday afternoon when Angels lefty Tyler Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room, at age 27, in Texas, where the team was settling in to play the Rangers.

Skaggs pitched in the Midwest League in 2010 for Cedar Rapids and South Bend.

He appeared twice against the Chiefs that season, including a game at Dozer Park nearly nine years ago to the day of his death.

Skaggs threw three innings for Cedar Rapids in relief (one hit, no runs, two walks, five strikeouts) against Peoria in a 4-2 loss to the Chiefs at Dozer on June 25, 2010.

He started in a rematch at Cedar Rapids against the Chiefs on July 10, 2010 and won it, 6-5, in an outing in which he threw five innings, allowed six hits, two earned runs, two walks and whiffed three.