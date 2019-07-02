PEORIA — The struggles of the Peoria Chiefs continued Tuesday night at Dozer Park.

Kane County defeated Peoria 11-3, sending the Chiefs to their eighth loss in their last nine Midwest League games.

The Cougars had 19 hits and scored in all but two innings before a crowd of 1,970. Jose Herrera drove in five runs and Alek Thomas led the hit parade with a 5-for-6 night at the plate.

Chiefs starting pitcher Michael Brettell was tagged for 13 hits and eight runs in 5 2/3 innings.

P​eoria got a solo homer from Alexis Wilson. Brady Whalen went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs in the loss.

The Chiefs dropped to 3-9 in the second half and 33-48 overall.

Peoria concludes its five-game homestand with a 6:35 p.m. Wednesday game against the Cougars.