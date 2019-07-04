SEATTLE — Tommy Edman barely missed a go-ahead home run for the second straight game. A two-run single to score what proved to be the winning run was good enough this time.

Matt Wieters and Dexter Fowler homered, Edman came through with another key hit, and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied for a 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.

Edman put the Cardinals in front for the second straight day with a two-run single in the seventh. Edman connected for a pinch-hit three-run homer during St. Louis' five-run ninth in a 5-2 win Wednesday night. He nearly went deep again, watching his drive down the right field line for a potential grand slam on Thursday hook foul at the last moment. Rather than be bothered by the long strike, Edman worked a nine-pitch at-bat and capitalized with a single to put the Cardinals in front.

"He sees the ball well, which is awesome. You know he's going to give you a professional at-bat," Fowler about Edman.

Wieters hit a solo shot in the third inning and Fowler added a two-run drive in the fourth. Former Peoria Chiefs player Daniel Ponce de Leon got his first major league win, and Carlos Martinez worked the ninth for his third save. The Cardinals took two of three in the rare interleague series.

St. Louis starter Michael Wacha was charged with four runs and six hits in 3 1/3 innings, but the Cardinals bullpen was solid for the second straight game. Ponce de Leon (1-0) allowed one baserunner in 2 2/3 innings. Andrew Miller worked out of a jam in the eighth before Martinez finished.

Ponce de Leon said he didn't have a good feel for his breaking pitches in the bullpen, but his fastball was sharp.

"The main thing is to get the fastball going. If I can get the fastball going I can survive out there," he said.