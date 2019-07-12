As the fourth decade of Peoria's Midwest League baseball franchise draws to a close, the Journal Star sports department is honoring the best players who have donned a uniform for Single-A affiliates for the California Angels, Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals.

We picked the franchise's top 10 best players each decade, based on the ultimate success of their pro baseball careers. This is the first of a multi-part series over the next month — one installment for each of the 1980s, 1990s, 2000s and 2010s.

Finally, we will assemble the all-time top 50 players in franchise history, in order of their ultimate achievements.

We begin this week with the birth of the franchise in 1983 as an Angels' affiliate called the Suns; through 1985, when the Cubs took over as the parent club; and those next five years — all of which produced a bumper crop of eventual big league stars, including two of the game’s all-time greats.

* * *

In the 1980s, Peoria's franchise produced 36 players who at least tasted the major leagues. That’s five per year, well above average from a low-Class A league.

What’s more, one of the game’s all-time great pitchers — 2014 first-ballot Hall of Famer Greg Maddux — and one of baseball’s most productive all-time hitters — outfielder/first baseman Rafael Palmeiro — were young standouts for the 1985 Chiefs.

For the Chiefs, Maddux was 13-9 with a 3.19 ERA. He was pitching for the Cubs at the end of the 1986 season and would go on to win 355 big-league games, eighth all-time, in a 23-year career.

Maddux won four consecutive Cy Young Awards (one with the Cubs, three with the Braves), captured an astounding 18 Gold Glove Awards and was a near-unanimous first-ballot selection into baseball’s Hall of Fame in 2014.

Palmiero, who hit .297 with five homers and 51 RBIs in 73 games with the ’85 Chiefs, would develop into a first-rate slugger in the big leagues. His 569 home runs rank 13th all-time and his 1,835 RBI are 17th. He is one of just six players in history to total at least 3,000 hits and 500 home runs.

Unfortunately, Palmeiro never came close to Hall of Fame induction because of his ties to performance-enhancing drugs.

That ’85 club — managed by future big-leaguer skipper Pete Mackanin — finished just 75-65, but reached the league’s championship series.

* * *

Many other players who would go on to accomplished big-league careers were Peoria Chiefs early in their professional baseball lives.

Three of them were on the first Peoria unit in 1983 — Wally Joyner, Devon White and Mark McLemore.

Joyner hit more than 200 homers and drove in more than 1,100 runs for the Angels in a 16-year career. White, a fabulous defensive center fielder and base-stealer extraordinaire, helped the Toronto Blue Jays to World Series titles in 1992 and 1993.

McLemore enjoyed a long 19-year big-league career as a utility player who played six positions and stole 272 bases.

* * *

The 1986 Chiefs produced what would become two of the game’s household names in Joe Girardi and Mark Grace. Girardi hit .309 for his hometown minor league team, while Grace led the Midwest League with a .342 batting average.

Girardi was an outstanding defensive catcher for the Cubs, Rockies and Yankees and was the primary receiver for the three-time world champion Yankees in 1996, ’97 and ’99.

He would go on to win 988 games as a big-league manager for 11 years, 10 with the Yankees. He was named the American League Manager of the Year in 2006 and directed New York to the 2009 World Series crown.

No big leaguer had more hits (1,754) or doubles (364) in the 1990s than Grace, the Cubs’ first baseman for the first 13 of his 16 years in the majors. He played in three All-Star games, won four Gold Gloves and posted a lifetime batting average of .303.

“Peoria was my first look at professional baseball,” Grace said. “I was making $700 a month and we had six guys living in a two-bedroom apartment. It was some of the most fun I’ve had in my life.”

* * *

Our top 10 Peoria pros for the 1980s is rounded out by relief pitcher Heathcliff Slocumb (1987, ’89), outfielder Jerome Walton (1987) and catcher Rick Wilkins (1988).

Slocumb began as a starting pitcher for the ’87 Chiefs, who were managed by future big-league manager Jim Tracy.

Slocumb was 10-4 with a 2.60 ERA, but the Cubs decided to convert him into a closer. Hr would return to Peoria in 1989 and save 22 games. By 1995, Slocumb was one of the National League’s top closers, saving 63 games over two seasons for the Phillies. He finished with 98 saves for his 10-year career.

Walton was a terror in the Midwest League, stealing 49 bases and hitting .335 while running down everything in center field for the ’87 Chiefs.

Two years later, he was the NL Rookie of the Year for the Cubs with 24 steals and a .293 average. Walton’s career mostly went into a tailspin after that although he still managed to hang on for a total of 10 major-league seasons.

Wilkins hit just .243 with eight homers and 63 RBI for the ’88 Chiefs. Three years later, he was catching for the Cubs. His career year came in 1993 when he hit .303 with 30 homers and 73 RBI. Wilkins wouldn’t approach those numbers again in his 11-year career.

Another defining characteristic of the 1980s was the plethora of future big-league managers who gained early experience running teams in Peoria: Joe Maddon in 1984, Mackanin in 1985 and 1986, Tracy in 1987 and 1988 and Brad Mills in 1989.

