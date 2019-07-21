PEORIA — As tournament director Dustin Martin penned the final Championship Flight scores on the Peoria Park District Women’s Amateur golf tournament on the leader board Sunday, an audible gasp sounded throughout the Newman Golf Course clubhouse.

Erica Kerr’s eight-over par 80 for the day left her with a 54-hole total of 225, just one stroke better than 15-year-old Allison Pacocha, who fired a 75 Sunday. Few knew the rising sophomore from Eureka had made such a charge from being six back heading into the final day.

In the end, Kerr captured her fifth consecutive championship and sixth in her seven years of playing in the tournament. But this one was a little too close for comfort.

Besides her commanding six-shot lead entering the final day, Kerr was up on Pacocha by seven beginning the back nine. More incredibly, her advantage was five strokes going into the last two holes.

But Kerr’s triple-bogey on No. 17 and bogey on No. 18 allowed Pacocha, who birdied and parred those holes, respectively, to narrow the gap.

“I was aware of how close she was getting and that probably wasn’t for the best,” Kerr said. “I kept making too many mistakes and she kept on making no mistakes.”

Kerr’s biggest miscues came on No. 17 when her seven coupled with Pacocha’s birdie sliced the Southern Illinois University standout’s lead to two strokes going into the final hole.

“My goal was to plot it in the middle of the fairway,” Kerr said. “I missed it right and had to punch out. Then I duffed the chip, missed my putt and had to make a five-footer to win. A bit of a roller coaster today to say the least.”

After a 74 and a 71 the first two days at Kellogg and Madison, respectively, Kerr struggled particularly with her short game Sunday.

“Mainly wedges and putting,” she said. “The putter just wasn’t working. I had two doubles and a triple. That definitely needs to improve going into my senior season (at SIU).”

While Kerr, a Richwoods High graduate, was battling the pressure of trying to hang on, Pacocha maintained her steady, accurate style all day. She collected 10 pars and two birdies.

“I didn’t really think I’d come back,” Pacocha said. “I thought I’d just play my game and do the best I could. It just so happened it turned out one behind. I was pretty proud of that.”

Pacocha’s secret weapon appears to be her calm mindset.

“I think I’ve gotten better and more focused with my short game and am not worried about bad shots as much,” she said. “It’s in the past, you can’t fix it. Just focus on the upcoming shot. I just stay calm, sing songs in my head — whatever I hear in the morning on the radio — and stay as positive as possible.”

Pacocha shared the Journal Star’s Golfer of the Year award with sister Carolyn in the fall and was a third-place finisher at Class 1A state in her freshman year.

“I’m excited to see what she does with her career,” Kerr said.

Keegan Ryan shot the day’s best round with a 72 and finished third in Championship Flight with a 228, three shots back. Maddison Murphy was five behind at 230 and Carolyn Pacocha carded a 234 and finished fifth.

Donna Peterson captured the A Flight title with a 232, while Judy Troxell was the B Flight championship with a 282.

The C Flight winner was Trish Battenberger with a 294. Lisa Pfohl won the 9-Hole Division with a 139.

