EASTLAKE, Ohio — The Peoria Chiefs' bid to stretch their Midwest League winning streak to three games was stymied by the Lake County Captains on Sunday. Starting pitcher Zach Draper and two relievers led the Captains to a 7-0 victory before a crowd of 3,976 at Classic Park.

Peoria outhit Lake County 7-6, but the Captains turned three double plays and threw out a runner at the plate.

Brendan Donovan, Alexis Wilson and Brandon Riley had two hits apiece for the Chiefs.

Peoria pitcher Parker Kelly, in his first career start, allowed just two hits in five shutout innings. Lake County broke through with a five-run sixth inning against reliever Rodard Avelino. The Captains added two runs in the seventh on a home run by Ruben Cardenas.

Draper pitched a career-high seven innings, scattering three hits.

The finale of the three-game series will be Monday night.