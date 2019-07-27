Training camps are opening up across the country for all 32 of the NFL teams.

Which former members of the Illinois football team are in camp? Let's take a look.

As of the start of camp, 18 former Illini are listed on rosters at NFL.com. Another five former Illinois State players are among rostered NFL players. They are listed below.

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS

ATLANTA: Del'Shawn Phillips, LB

BUFFALO: Chase McLaughlin, PK

CINCINNATI: Hardy Nickerson, LB

DENVER: Shelby Harris, NT

DETROIT: Tavon Wilson, S

GREEN BAY: Geronimo Allison, WR; James Crawford, LB

HOUSTON: Whitney Mercilus, OLB; Josh Ferguson, RB

INDIANAPOLIS: Jihad Ward, DT; Carroll Phillips, DE

JACKSONVILLE: Dawuane Smoot, DE

KANSAS CITY: Nick Allegretti, OG

MIAMI: Akeem Spence, DT

NEW ENGLAND: Ted Karras, OL; Matt LaCosse, TE

NEW ORLEANS: Justin Hardee, DB

SEATTLE: Malik Turner, WR

TENNESSEE: Gime; President, OLB

ILLINOIS STATE UNIVERSITY

JACKSONVILLE: James O'Shaughnessy, TE

NEW ORLEANS: Cameron Meredith, WR

TAMPA BAY: Michael Liedtke, OL; Spencer Schnell, WR