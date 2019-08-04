PEORIA — July 28, 2006, was the day the bowling died for Brenda Payton.

Early that morning, her son, Chris Ferguson, was killed in a hit-and-run incident on War Memorial Drive.

Ferguson, a bowling phenom as a youth bowler, was only 26 and on the verge of taking his career on the lanes to the next level.

This year, a call from the Peoria River City USBC Association breathed some positive life into Payton’s personal “day of infamy.”

Exactly 13 years after her son was killed, Payton was informed that he had been elected into the Peoria bowling association’s hall of fame.

“I was just completely shocked,” Payton said. “I didn’t think they would ever consider him because of the way things had been going."

It was a foregone conclusion that Ferguson would end up in the Peoria hall of fame. He had already amassed all of the necessary credentials, many of them before he joined the adult ranks. He rolled an 847 series at Crossroads Lanes at the age of 14 to set an association record for a junior bowler. That mark still stands.

Ferguson finished with five 300s and three 800 series as a youth bowler.

In the adult ranks, Ferguson led the Peoria association in high average twice in his first four seasons, first with a 231 in the 2000-01 season then with a 235 in 2001-02. He finished with 19 career perfect games and nine 800 series.

Ferguson, a left-hander, also had quite the presence on the lanes, with his beaded dreadlocks, a million-dollar smile and charisma that wouldn't quit.

But despite his accomplishments, Ferguson never was able to complete all of the requirements to be considered for the Peoria association’s hall of fame. Those included qualification A — being a member of the association for 20 years and qualification C — bowling in the city tournament for 10 years.

So, every time Payton would approach the association about electing Ferguson into the hall of fame, she ran into the same issues.

“I kept petitioning for them to put him into the hall of fame, because everybody knows he deserved to be there,” Payton said. “These excuses they kept coming up with not to put him in there were just wrong.

“They started telling me he won’t be inducted because you have to be 45 years old,” Payton said. “I said he would never be 45 years old. His life ended at 26.

“But they kept saying that each year he’ll have a birthday. And the year he would have turned 45, we’re going to induct him.”

The association made a few changes, which allowed Ferguson to be considered for election this year.

“The board voted to change the age requirement this year, and the committee added the language to allow for someone who did not meet the requirements because of passing away,” said Kenny Combs, who was on the board’s hall of fame committee, and who made the call to Payton about her son’s election. “We did not specifically amend the rules for Ferguson, but I think it’s for the best.”

The rules now state that, “Items A and/or C may be waived by the Peoria River City USBC Hall of Fame Committee if there is a 70 percent vote for a candidate due to extraordinary circumstances (for example, for a posthumous induction).”

That ended a long quest for Payton, who knew her son was a special talent from early on in his career.

“I always believed he had more than potential, because he loved the game,” she said. “Chris did everything in bowling that you possibly could except shoot a 900.

“When the PBA would come to Landmark, I would pull him out of school for the entire week to hang out with the professionals. That’s where his love for the game all started. The way he learned how to bowl so well was watching the pros. He loved it!”

Ferguson’s ultimate goal was to become a professional bowler, which he did just before he died.

“Someday I would have loved to see him on TV,” Payton said. “He had just gotten his PBA membership in February and then got killed in July.”

And now, Ferguson will be inducted into the Peoria hall, where his mother always knew he belonged.

“I think about the good times that we had,” she said. “Chris had a heart of gold, and that accident destroyed everything on his body but his heart.

“I don’t come out to the bowling alley anymore. I haven’t picked up by bowling ball since he died.

“What a loss!”

