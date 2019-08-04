Sherrick McManis is playing for his professional football life during Chicago Bears training camp — with many experts starting to think the Richwoods graduate is looking more and more of a roster keep.

McManis added another tally to the plus column Saturday night at Solider Field during a scrimmage at Bears Family Fest.

According to the team site, McManis — who has been playing at safety in training camp, made a couple of interceptions during a drill Saturday — including one featured in the Tweet below.

On the first interception, McManis ran to the sideline and leaped over receiver Marvin Hall and snagged Chase Daniel’s pass. McManis later intercepted a long throw from Tyler Bray.

“He’s done that his whole career,” Nagy told the team website. “He’s been known as a special teams guy, but when you have a guy like that that has some versatility and can play safety and corner and nickel, etc., that’s valuable.

“And he’s got experience, too, so he’s picking up the defense well. When there’s some balls in the air, he’s making plays. He’s done a good job in practice punching out balls and he’s been opportunistic and that’s what we need.”