BELOIT, Wis. — The Peoria Chiefs fell behind early and could not recover in a 6-3 loss to the Beloit Snappers on Thursday.

Wadye Ynfante went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Peoria, which lost its fifth in a row.

Chiefs starting pitcher Dalton Roach (0-1) struggled, allowing six earned runs on seven hits and walking four. The Snappers led 4-1 after one inning.

Peoria meets the Snappers at 6:30 p.m. Friday to close a roadtrip. The Cheifs return home to for a three-game series starting 6:35 p.m. Saturday against Clinton.