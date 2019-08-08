The Stanley Cup showed up in North Andover, Mass., on Tuesday and, in a true small hockey world moment, so did a Peoria Rivermen jersey.

Kevin McDonald, who scouts for the champion St. Louis Blues and is the GM of its AHL farm team in San Antonio -- a role he held here in Peoria for several years -- took the Cup to his Massachusetts home town this week.

It visited parks, police and fire stations, the high school and a youth club. McDonald is a terrific guy, and wanted to share this once-in-a-lifetime moment with his hometown.

"We love this town and it’s our chance to share this incredible trophy and experience," McDonald told the North Andover Eagle-Tribune. "We have a big family with a lot of friends that want to see it, so we’ll be all over the place. Honestly, it’s exciting for us to share this with so many people."

Hey Mac, feel free to stop in with that thing in Peoria on your return ride to St. Louis. Love to see you, and the Cup as well.

Anyway, among the cool things from the Eagle-Tribune's coverage of the day was a picture of a North Andover resident with the Stanley Cup -- wearing a Rivermen jersey.

Good to see Peoria's time as the AHL farm of the Blues lives on in places outside the 309 area code.

