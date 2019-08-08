PEORIA — The Peoria Park District Men's City golf championship had gone according to seed for most of the first three rounds.

That changed Thursday.

No. 8 seed Brien Davis upset top seed and defending champion Jeff Ott, 2-and-1, in the quarterfinals of the annual event at Kellogg Golf Course.

Ott had won 19 consecutive matches in PPD events, winning the last two Senior Men's City titles and the Men's City last year.

Davis, a former pro golfer, will meet former Bradley golfer Scott Phegley in an 8:07 a.m. Friday semifinal. The 12th-seeded Phegley beat No. 4 Bryce Bothast, 1 up, to advance.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 2 seed Jake Schneider will meet No. 3 Ryan Brown in an 8 a.m. semifinal. Schneider beat No. 10 Britt Bothast, 2 and 1. Brown beat Rick Lehew, 3 and 1.

Peoria Men's City

AT KELLOGG GC — Par 72

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

Thursday's results

8. Brien Davis def 1. Jeff Ott 2 & 1

12. Scott Phegley def. 4. Bryce Bothast 1 up

2. Jake Schneider def. 10. Britt Bothast 2 & 1

3. Ryan Brown def. 11. Rick Lehew 3 & 1

Friday's tee times

8 a.m. — 8. Brien Davis vs. 12. Scott Phegley

8:07 a.m. — 2. Jake Schneider vs. 3. Ryan Brown

A FLIGHT

Thursday's results

17. Justyn Smith. def. 9. Rich Bowles 3 & 2

5. Skeeter Miller def. Jason Milam 4 & 3

31. Jim Bowles def. 23. Jamie Markley 19 holes

27. Jared Frazee def. 14. Ben Dotson 4 & 3

Friday's tee times

8:14 a.m — 17. Justyn Smith vs. 5. Skeeter Miller

8:21 a.m. — 31. Jim Bowles. vs. 27. Jared Frazee

B FLIGHT

Thursday's results

8. David Geary def. 1. Bob Lipkin WD

5. Quinn Cox def. 13. Robert Willi 2 & 1

2. John Maddox. def. 7. Tetsuya Yoshino 3 & 2

3. Brian Young. Def. 11. David Lewis 3 & 1

Friday's tee times

8:28 a.m. — 8. David Geary vs. 5. Quinn Cox

8:35 a.m. — 2. John Maddox vs 3. Brian Young