PEORIA — A full house didn't help the Peoria Chiefs on the field Saturday in a 4-3 loss to the Clinton LumberKings.

Thomas Jones scored on an error in the eighth inning to lift Clinton in front of a sellout crowd of 7,185 at Dozer Park.

Jones scored on the play after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on an error and then stole third.

Bubba Hollins hit an RBI single in the third inning to help give the LumberKings a 3-0 lead. The Chiefs tied the game with a run in the fifth and two in the sixth. In the fifth, Alexis Wilson scored on a groundout, while Leandro Cedeno and Brandon Riley both drove in a run in the sixth.

Nathan Alexander (4-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Tony Locey (1-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Clinton improved to 11-2 against Peoria this season. The two meet again at 5:05 p.m. Sunday at Dozer Park.