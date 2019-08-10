Brien Davis has played with Bubba Watson and Adam Scott, worked out in a group with Tiger, been on the PGA Canada circuit, played in Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil, Chile and Paraguay.

But the former pro golfer did something Saturday he'd never done before: Win the 93rd Peoria Men's City Golf Championships at Kellogg Golf Course.

"Everything translates right from those tour experiences to here at Kellogg today," said Davis, a Peoria resident. "Competing in the PGA or competing here, it's the same for me. The challenge is there, the course was nice, and (opponent Ryan) Brown was really solid.

"I'm not going to play much better, and down toward the end I was still thinking he could make some birdies and challenge."

Davis, 39, produced a torrid putter in the second round of the scheduled 36-hole title match with Ryan Brown, and ended it, 4 & 3, with a putt on No. 15 (the 33rd hole).

While it's not a stroke-play event, for the record Davis went 9-under through those 33 holes. Brown was good, too, firing 6-under on the 6,775-yard, par-72 course.

"It was a long week, I'm not used to playing five rounds in a row followed by 36 holes," Davis said. "There were a lot of good players out here and I had to play my best to pull it off. Feels great.

"I'm happy I was able to compete and play my best and come out with a victory."

Brown finished runnerup last year in this event, and repeated in that spot.

"He caught fire, threw some tight shots in there, and it gets tough any time someone gets hot like that," Brown said. "Back-to-back years now for me in second place. I'll come back next year and try to take it over."

Davis, meanwhile, will keep up his game while also tending to the family business. The Davis family operates 16 Taco Bell restaurants in the Peoria, Bloomington-Normal and Springfield areas.

The UNLV grad had his own entourage among a gallery that filled 20 carts and had groups on foot as well. His wife, Jamie, was there with the couple's son, Sawyer, 3, and their five-month old son, Finley. The newborn made the ride in a golf cart, and behaved like a champ while his dad took care of business on the course.

Davis played 10 years on the tour (2003-2011 and 2013-15) and for two years played on the PGA Canada circuit.

It was a tight match heading into the final nine holes until Davis nailed a 20-foot putt on No. 10 to go up by two.

They battled on, Brown cutting his deficit to one, Davis restoring it to two, and then they reached No. 14.

"The long putt on 10 was a key moment," Davis said. "And then I birdied 14, and I knew it was going to be tough for him."

Brown yanked his drive off No. 15 to the left and it banked off some trees, and it was over.

"I play now because I love to compete," Davis said. "I'm getting older, and I want to test myself."

