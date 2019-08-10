Nate Heinold has reached the finish line of a dream he's had since 2011.

But he has no time for looking back as the 2019 PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships come to central Illinois for the first time.

"I think it's been a long, eight-year journey," said Heinold, who launched pro disc golf in the Peoria area as the Ledgestone event and vowed to grow it to prominence on the sport's map. "I won't be able to reflect on all that until this is done.

"The best players in the world are here to play."

The Worlds include a $125,000 prize purse -- the largest in the history of the sport. There are 250 players -- men and women -- in the field, pouring into town from 14 countries and 38 states.

The Men's winner will take home a five-figure amount as yet undetermined. Some of the top players have deals with sponsors that could trigger an individual bonus of $50,000 if they win. Plus, a specially made signature disc worth up to $12,000.

Big money. Big competition.

It'll happen when tournament play for all competitors opens on Tuesday and runs through Saturday.

The pros will play on the Northwood Gold course in Morton's Northwood Park. The Gold circuit is considered a Top 3 course in the world.

"We've been working on the Gold course for 20 months now," said Heinold, who has worked on course design and directed the annual Ledgestone tournament here for years. "It's 9,300 feet over 18 holes now. I dreamed about being able to get the Ledgestone to national prominence and we did that. Now it's the Worlds. I've been thinking about getting us to this level for a long time, knew what it would take."

Let it fly.

That's all for Cleve In The Eve on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

Here's your sports quote of the day:

"My greatest point is my persistence. I never give up in a match. However down I am, I fight."

— Current Pro Disc Golf World ranked No. 1 player Paul McBeth.

Dave Eminian covers the Rivermen and Chiefs for the Journal Star, and writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. Reach him at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.