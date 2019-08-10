PEORIA CHIEFS

All-time Top 50 players

1. Greg Maddux, RHSP, 1985: Inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014, 355 wins, four Cy Young Awards, 18 Gold Gloves.

2. Albert Pujols, 3B, 2000: Hit .324 with 17 HR in 109 games for the Chiefs, and has gone on to hit 648 MLB home runs in 2,778 games, with a career .301 average.

3. Yadier Molina, C, 2002: Played for Chiefs title team and has earned nine Gold Glove awards in the majors.

4. Rafael Palmeiro, OF, 1985: Hit 569 HRs (13th all-time), with 1835 RBIs (17th), four-time All-Star.

5. Devon White, OF, 1983: Won seven Gold Gloves, three-time All-Star, 346 steals in 17 years.

6. Mark Grace, 1B, 1986: Most MLB hits in 1990s, .303 career average, three-time All-Star, four Gold Gloves.

7. Wally Joyner, 1B, 1983: Hit 204 HRs with 1106 RBIs, .289 average in 16 years.

8. Joe Girardi, C, 1986: Played 15 years, three-time World Series champ. Managed 11 years, with a 2009 World Series title.

9. Placido Polanco, INF, 1995: Hit .297 for 16 years, two-time All-Star, three Gold Gloves.

10. Mark McLemore, 2B, 1983: Had 272 steals in 19 years, led AL in assists at two positions.

11. Josh Donaldson, C-3B, 2008: Played under manager Ryne Sandberg in Peoria, stayed for 63 games, and went on to a major-league career that now includes 205 home runs.

12. Coco Crisp, OF, 2000: Played 27 games with Chiefs in a quick march up the ladder, hit .276 with 7 steals. Played for the Indians' 2016 World Series team and nabbed 309 stolen bases in his 15-year big-league career.

13. Javier Baez, SS-2B, 2012: Hit .333 with 12 homers and 20 stolen bases in just 57 games for the Chiefs. Went on to win a World Series with the Cubs in 2016, earned NLCS MVP honors in 2016 and an NL Silver Slugger in 2018.

14. Danny Haren, RHSP, 2002: Went 7-3 with a 1.95 ERA on Chiefs title team. Has 153 wins in his 13-year major-league career.

15. DJ LeMahieu, SS, 2009: Spent 63 games in Peoria and was gone, off to earn multiple Gold Gloves in what is now nearly a 900-game big-league career.

16. Jack Wilson, SS, 1999

17. Justin Bour, 1B, 2010

18. Chris Archer, RHSP, 2009

19. Heathcliff Slocumb, RHP, 1987

20. Jose Jimenez, RHP, 1996

21. Terry Adams, RHP, 1992

22. Jerome Walton, OF, 1987

23. Rick Ankiel, P-OF, 1998

24. Paul DeJong, 3B, 2015

25. Jose Molina, C, 1994

26. Rick Wilkins, C, 1988

27. Josh Harrison, 2B-LF, 2008-09

28. Jorge Soler, RF, 2012

29. Marwin Gonzalez, 2B-SS, 2008

30. Darwin Barney, SS, 2007

31. Pablo Ozuna, INF, 1998

32. Kyle Barraclough, RHP, 2014

33. Brendan Ryan, SS, 2004

34. Mike Harkey, RHP, 1992

35. Robinson Chirinos, 2B, 2006

36. Welington Castillo, C, 2007

37. Dwight Smith, OF, 1986

37. Frank Castillo, RHSP, 1988

38. Jeff Samardzija, RHSP, 2006

39. Jerry Blevins, LHP, 2005

39. Matt Walbeck, C, 1989

40. Oscar Mercado, SS, 2015

41. Jordan Hicks, RHP, 2017

42. Brant Brown, OF, 1992

43. Blake Parker, 3B-RHP, 2006

44. Jack Flaherty, RHP, 2015

45. Derrick May, OF, 1987

46. Daric Barton, C, 2004

47. Chris Duncan, 1B, 2000-02

48. Carson Kelly, C, 2013-14

49. Harrison Bader, CF, 2015

50. Matt Franco, OF, 1990

Best of the rest: Zac Rosscup, LHP, 2012; Sandy Alcantara, RHP, 2016; Austin Gomber, LHP, 2015; Luis Perdomo, RHP, 2014-15; Daniel Poncedeleon, RHP, 2015; Magneuris Sierra, OF, 2015-16; Mike Mayers, RHP, 2013; Charlie Tilson, OF, 2013; Ildemaro Vargas, SS, 2013; Alex Reyes, RHP, 2014; Rowan Wick, OF, 2014; Ryan Helsley, RHP, 2016; Tommy Edman, SS, 2017; Andrew Knizner, C, 2017; Kramer Robertson, SS, 2017; Eric Patterson, 2B, 2005; Sam Fuld, OF, 2005; Ryan Flaherty, 2B-SS, 2009; Brandon Guyer, OF, 2008; Chris Narveson, LHP, 2001-02; Kyle McClellan, RHP, 2004; Amaury Telemaco, SP, 1992; Kevin Orie, 3B, 1993; Geremi Gonzalez, SP, 1994; Blake Stein, SP, 1995; Kerry Robinson, OF, 1996; Cliff Politte, P, 1996; Armando Almanza, RP, 1996; Hector Villanueva, C, 1985; Shawn Boskie, P, 1987; Alex Arias, SS, 1989.

Assembled by Journal Star writers Dave Eminian and Dave Reynolds