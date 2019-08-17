EUREKA — Paul McBeth won his fifth career Pro Disc Golf Association world championship Saturday, holding on for a one-shot victory at Lake Eureka Park.

The Californian shot a 45-under par 272 over the five rounds — one ahead of South Carolina's Ricky Wysocki, who made a late run at McBeth.

Ladies and gentlemen, your PDGA Disc Golf World Champion, for the fifth time, Paul McBeth!#2019ProWorlds#discgolf @ Eureka Lake Parkhttps://t.co/RmxO3mooi2

— PDGA (@PDGA)August 17, 2019

Paige Pierce of Plano, Texas, won the women's title with a 25-under 284. Finnish player Eveliina Salonen was five shots back and Catrina Allen of Minnesota another four.

McBeth made pars on the final three holes to finish 9-under in the final round. Wysocki carded 14 birdies, including on the final five holes to shoot 14-under Saturday.