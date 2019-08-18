PEORIA — Andrew McMorrow and Matt Cunningham always had a vision of how great a basketball league would be for the city of Peoria, which is why the two of them started the Sunday Basketball League back up after a five-year hiatus.

McMorrow and Cunningham started the SBL in 2008, which gave some of the top players in the Peoria area a chance to compete against each other during the season, but the two stepped away from the league in 2014. McMorrow and Cunningham noticed a high demand for the league to return and will be starting it back up once again.

The first pre-draft camp was held Sunday at Metamora Township High School, with another tryout scheduled from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 25 at the same location. Anyone interested in trying out for the league will need to pay the $5 entry fee before attending each camp.

The league will consist of 10 teams, each of which will have managers selected. Managers include Tyke Bohanan (Devils), Marcus Caruso (Tropics), Toriano Hollie (Team P.O.B.L.), Jacoby Jowers (Eagles), Wayne Klein (Team Crusens), Micah Lavender (Crusaders), James Robertson (Shredders), Sean Samms (Dragons), Jake Stephens (Ballaholics) and Josh Young (Team Advanced Correctional Healthcare).

"One main goal is to find a place to play. Currently we are looking for a gym on Sundays from November to March for afternoon games. It needs to be centrally located, affordable and fully operational. Two courts would be a benefit, and another goal is to come out even on the books at the end of the year. We bring in money through sponsorship and player fees," Cunningham said. "This goes to cover all uniforms, gym rental, patched referees, game officials and website."

"It (this league) really started out as (what) a group of us 20-something softball players could do in the winter to be athletic and competitive. We grew around 60 players to 125 in three seasons. It wasn't until years three and beyond that we started to see the Rodney Edgersons, Micah Lavenders, Daniel Ruffins and Jermaine Wallaces of the area come out. Matt and I both believe there is a demand for the SBL," said McMorrow. "We have heard talk of players (joining the league) such as Marvin Jordan, Trey Dorsey, Darian White, Nic Reynolds and Justin Dehm, to name a few."

Crusen's bar on War Memorial Drive in Peoria, the official league sponsor, will be hosting a live draft on Saturday, Oct. 5. The Crusen's logo will appear on all of the jerseys during the season.

"Crusen's is our official league sponsor for this year. Each team was tasked with finding a sponsor to pay for team shirts and other league feeds. We are also looking for an all-star weekend sponsor to sponsor different events such as a 3-point contest and dunk contest," said Cunningham. "There are different sponsorship tiers that can be found more on the website."

"We would love to attract as many sponsors as we can," McMorrow added. "We make every attempt to provide benefits for our sponsors. Their funding helps us run and allows us to do the things that we want to do for our players to make the SBL stand in a class all by itself. In return for their help, we actively advertise for them on our website, offer a place at the games for any informational pamphlets or fliers, menus, coupons, etc."

More information about the league can be found at www.theSBLpeoria.com.

John Komosa can be reached at 686-3214 or jkomosa@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jkom91.