HISTORY

Overall: 283-464-17 since 1941. Playoffs: 0-4 in four appearances.

LAST SEASON

1-8, 1-6 for seventh in Mid-Illini Conference; missed playoffs.

PLAYOFF INFO

Classification enrollment: 1000.00. Likely class: 5A.

COACH

Erik Black (3-15 in two seasons at East Peoria)

RETURNING STARTERS

Offense: Tristen Westbay, Brogan Stewart, Parker Bradford, Payton Bradford, Josh Orr, Ryan LaHood, Mitch Ball.

FACT

Raiders’ last playoff appearance was in 2012. The program is looking for its first postseason win.

OUTLOOK

It’s been a long dry spell at EP, which has won just 14 total games in the six seasons since its last playoff bid. The Raiders are hoping to start changing that trend this year.

SCHEDULE

8/30 at Streator, 7 p.m.

9/6 East Moline United, 7:30 p.m.

9/13 at Metamora, 7 p.m.

9/20 Canton, 7:30 p.m.

9/27 Limestone, 7:30 p.m.

10/4 at Dunlap, 7:30 p.m.

10/11 Morton, 7:30 p.m.

10/18 at Pekin, 7:30 p.m.

10/25 Washington, 7:30 p.m.

BIG GAME

Week 4 vs. Canton. The first contest of a two-game homestand against other building teams that could provide momentum for the second half.

QUOTE

“We will be low in numbers this season, and will have to use players on both sides of the ball. Our kids have worked hard in the off-season and are ready for the season. If we can stay healthy, we will be a competitive team.” – East Peoria coach Erik Black