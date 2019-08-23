HISTORY

Overall: 522-201 since 1946. Playoffs: 64-29 in 32 appearances with three state championships (1975, 2007, 2009).

LAST SEASON

8-2, 8-1 for second in Mid-Illini Conference; lost 49-20 to Joliet Catholic in 5A first round.

PLAYOFF INFO

Classification enrollment: 982.00. Likely class: 5A.

COACH

Pat Ryan (264-61 in 29 seasons at Metamora)

RETURNING STARTERS

Offense: Luke Vogel OL, Tylar Fries OL, Zach Poston RB, Ryne Begole Slot, Hunter Kasap OL. Defense: Vinnie Querciagrossa LB Austin Robertson DL

FACT

Metamora has reached the playoffs 23 of the last 25 years, missing in 2013 and 2017. The Redbirds won two state titles and finished runner-up five times during that stretch.

OUTLOOK

Quarterback Thomas Hall, who threw for 1,400 yards last season, has graduated. But Vinnie Querciagrossa should be an able replacement, particularly with the Redbirds’ seasoned offensive line. Junior Zach Poston saw varsity action last year (229 rushing yards) and should be a top ball carrier.

SCHEDULE

8/30 Champaign Central, 7 p.m.

9/6 at Rock Island, 7:30 p.m.

9/13 East Peoria, 7 p.m.

9/20 at Limestone, 7:30 p.m.

9/27 Dunlap, 7:30 p.m.

10/4 at Morton, 7:30 p.m.

10/11 Pekin, 7:30 p.m.

10/18 at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

10/25 at Canton, 7:30 p.m.

BIG GAME

Week 8 at Washington. The two Mid-Illini powerhouses square off in their annual bragging rights battle.

QUOTE

“There is optimism for us because there are some kids who can play. The question is the learning curve. We have a lot of inexperience at key spots.” — Metamora coach Pat Ryan