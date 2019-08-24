BARTONVILLE — Notre Dame senior Mike Wales once again topped the field after claiming medalist honors in the Limestone Invitational at Coyote Creek Golf Club on Saturday afternoon.

Wales fired a 3-under par 69 during his round, which included a stretch of five straight birdies on the back nine. With the win, Wales picked up his third consecutive individual victory of the season and helped the Irish to another top-five finish.

Notre Dame finished in fourth place with a 316 total, five strokes behind third-place finisher Elmhurst York (311). Normal Community posted a 300 total to claim first place atop the 21-team field, while Maple Park Kaneland came in second with 309. Pekin junior Mason Minkel shot 1-under 71 to earn second place individually.

Wales has been extremely consistent around the green with his wedges, plus his putting stroke has been one of the best in the area. He opened the season with a 3-under 69 to win the Notre Dame Invitational at Kellogg and followed it up with a 6-under 65 in the Redbird Classic at Weibring Golf Club. Notre Dame won each of those tournaments under first-year coach Ryan Julius.

"The putter is working really well right now," said Wales. "When I made five birdies today, I was making all of my 6-footers and if you don't make those you can't shoot low. The driver is really straight right now, which is nice. But these last couple of tournaments, I have just been putting well and making the long ones which is nice for the confidence."

Notre Dame teammates Zach Buscher (77), Sam Newton (84) and Gavin Smith (86) put together decent rounds to help take the load off of Wales.

"I definitely think we are clicking right now and it is helpful on the other guys when they feel like I'm going to play well, because it can help them relax," Wales added. "I played really well with my teammate Zach (Buscher) during the last two tournaments, but I feel like our team has a lot of momentum right now."

